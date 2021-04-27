BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 27 April 2021
Julian Nagelsmann confirmed as next Bayern Munich boss

Nagelsmann will move from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract to replace Hansi Flick.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 10:14 AM
Image: DPA/PA Images
Nagelsmann will take charge of Bayern next season.
Image: DPA/PA Images

JULIAN NAGELSMANN WILL take over as Bayern Munich coach from next season to replace Hansi Flick, the reigning German and European champions announced this morning.

Nagelsmann, 33, will move from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract after Flick, whose relationship with the club’s powerful sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has deteriorated, asked to be released from his contract.

“FC Bayern agreed to current head coach Hansi Flick’s request to have his contract terminated on 30 June 2021, two years earlier than its original expiry date,” the club said in a statement.

Nagelsmann has never hidden his desire to coach Bayern, especially as he comes from the Bavaria region.

Last season, he led Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League and this season his side has replaced Borussia Dortmund as Bayern’s main title challengers.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie