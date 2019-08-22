This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ghana and Nottingham Forest forward dies aged 40

Former clubs and team-mates have been paying their respects to Junior Agogo.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 3:44 PM
14 minutes ago 782 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777932
Junior Agogo during his time at Nottingham Forest.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Junior Agogo during his time at Nottingham Forest.
Junior Agogo during his time at Nottingham Forest.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER GHANA INTERNATIONAL Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.

Agogo played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals – including three during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars secured a third-placed finish.

The forward began his professional career at Sheffield Wednesday and played for several clubs in England including Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Barnet, while also spending time at sides in the US (Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes), Egypt (Zamalek), Cyprus (Apollon Limassol) and Scotland (Hibernian). 

Agogo retired in 2012 but suffered a stroke three years later. He told a BBC documentary that he subsequently had struggles with his speech.

Former clubs and team-mates have taken to social media to pay their respects today. 

Junior Agogo 2

Junior Agogo 3

Junior Agogo 4

Junior Agogo 5

Junior Agogo 1

Junior agogo 6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie