Ex-Ghana and Nottingham Forest forward dies aged 40

FORMER GHANA INTERNATIONAL Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.

Agogo played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals – including three during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars secured a third-placed finish.

The forward began his professional career at Sheffield Wednesday and played for several clubs in England including Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Barnet, while also spending time at sides in the US (Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes), Egypt (Zamalek), Cyprus (Apollon Limassol) and Scotland (Hibernian).

Agogo retired in 2012 but suffered a stroke three years later. He told a BBC documentary that he subsequently had struggles with his speech.

Former clubs and team-mates have taken to social media to pay their respects today.