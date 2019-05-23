This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm the reserve tank for the boys' – Klopp explains his sideline antics

Liverpool’s players can always look to Jurgen Klopp for energy, though the German insists he has mellowed.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 May 2019, 10:55 PM
12 minutes ago 291 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4649562
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Premier League game at Newcastle United.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Premier League game at Newcastle United.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Premier League game at Newcastle United.

JURGEN KLOPP HAS revealed how he acts as a “reserve tank” for his Liverpool players during games, even if they have become accustomed to his touchline antics.

The Reds boss is not one to suppress his emotions when watching the game unfold from his technical area, even venturing out onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson after a dramatic late winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton this season.

Klopp was just as animated at times on the sidelines when in charge of Borussia Dortmund but insists he has mellowed through the years.

Still, the German believes there are moments when he needs to motivate his team during matches, hoping that a few choice words – not always necessarily positive – will prompt a reaction on the field.

“There are two reasons why I’m so energetic on the sidelines,” Klopp said in a video on the club’s Twitter page. “One is my character, obviously. I’m already much calmer than I used to be, to be honest.

“I’m [also] kind of the reserve tank for the boys, when I feel the energy level goes a bit down, then I’m still there and can kick their butt, or whatever they need in that moment.

“It’s better to be angry with me than to think, ‘It’s too intense today’. You always need something like a response, how I understand. I needed that as a player as well.

“The boys I think they are used to it by now, because if I give some credit or some compliments they look exactly the same way as when I shout something not so positive.

“That’s my problem, with the face, but meanwhile they are used to it.”

Despite Klopp’s encouragement, Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

They may yet secure silverware in the 2018-19 campaign, though, thanks to a second consecutive appearance in the Champions League final, with Tottenham awaiting them in Madrid on June 1.

While Klopp has rightly received plenty of plaudits for his work at Anfield since taking charge in October 2015, he insists it is far from a one-man show.

“I know I’m good in a couple of things, really good at a few things, and that’s enough,” he said. “My confidence is big enough that I can really let people grow next to me.

“That’s no problem. I need experts around me, it’s really important that you’re empathic, that you try to understand the people around you and that you give real support to the people around you. Then, everybody can act.

“That’s what leadership is; having strong people around you with better knowledge in different departments than yourself, don’t act like you know everything – be ready to admit, ‘I have no clue in the moment, give me a couple of minutes then I will have a clue’.

“That’s not really philosophy, it’s just my way of life.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie