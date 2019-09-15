Justin Gaethje stuns Donald Cerrone with first round stoppage

JUSTIN GAETHJE SEALED a first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Vancouver last night.
A big right and a series of follow-up punches forced the end of the much-anticipated meeting, despite the referee’s apparent reluctance to make the call.
The pair are former sparring partners and good friends.
The so-called ‘Highlight’ goes to 21-2 and has positioned himself for a lucrative showdown with Conor McGregor, if and when the Dubliner makes a return to the game.
“The Irishman’s retired, I want a real fighter,” said Gaethje afterwards however. “I want the winner of Tony and Khabib.”
In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira earned a split decision win against Nikita Krylov. Todd Duffee’s heavyweight fight with Jeff Hughes was ruled a no contest in the first round because of an eye poke to Duffee.
Misha Cirkunov submitted Jim Crute in the first round and middleweight Uriah Hall took a split decision over Antonio Carlos Jr.
