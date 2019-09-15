This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justin Gaethje stuns Donald Cerrone with first round stoppage

“The Irishman’s retired, I want a real fighter. I want the winner of Tony and Khabib,” he said afterwards.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,230 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810393

ufc-fight-night-cowboy-vs-gaethje Justin Gaethje is named winner over Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver. Source: Mike Mastrandrea

JUSTIN GAETHJE SEALED a first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Vancouver last night.

A big right and a series of follow-up punches forced the end of the much-anticipated meeting, despite the referee’s apparent reluctance to make the call. 

The pair are former sparring partners and good friends.  

The so-called ‘Highlight’ goes to 21-2 and has positioned himself for a lucrative showdown with Conor McGregor, if and when the Dubliner makes a return to the game. 

“The Irishman’s retired, I want a real fighter,” said Gaethje afterwards however. “I want the winner of Tony and Khabib.”

In the co-main event,  Glover Teixeira earned a split decision win against Nikita Krylov.  Todd Duffee’s heavyweight fight with Jeff Hughes was ruled a no contest in the first round because of an eye poke to Duffee.

Misha Cirkunov submitted Jim Crute in the first round and middleweight Uriah Hall took a split decision over Antonio Carlos Jr.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie