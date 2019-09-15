Justin Gaethje stuns Donald Cerrone with first round stoppage

Justin Gaethje is named winner over Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver. Source: Mike Mastrandrea

JUSTIN GAETHJE SEALED a first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Vancouver last night.

A big right and a series of follow-up punches forced the end of the much-anticipated meeting, despite the referee’s apparent reluctance to make the call.

The pair are former sparring partners and good friends.

JUSTIN GAETHJE! He puts away Donald Cerrone in the first round in Vancouver! Unreal power 💥 pic.twitter.com/RbgN40yZDJ — FightingMatrix 👊 (@FightingMatrix) September 15, 2019 Source: FightingMatrix 👊 /Twitter

The so-called ‘Highlight’ goes to 21-2 and has positioned himself for a lucrative showdown with Conor McGregor, if and when the Dubliner makes a return to the game.

“The Irishman’s retired, I want a real fighter,” said Gaethje afterwards however. “I want the winner of Tony and Khabib.”

In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira earned a split decision win against Nikita Krylov. Todd Duffee’s heavyweight fight with Jeff Hughes was ruled a no contest in the first round because of an eye poke to Duffee.