Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 22 September 2021
Juve squeeze past Spezia to earn first Serie A win of season

Massimiliano Allegri’s side move out of relegation zone and up to 12th with 3-2 away win.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views 1 Comment
Matthijs de Ligt leads the celebrations after scoring Juve's winner.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Spezia 2-3 Juventus

JUVENTUS PULLED THEMSELVES out of the Serie A relegation zone after earning their first league victory of the season at the fifth attempt, coming from behind to win 3-2 at Spezia.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved up to 12th in Italy’s top flight on five points following the hard-fought win which at one point looked to be heading for an embarrassing defeat.

Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste had put Spezia ahead shortly after the break following Moise Kean’s 28th-minute opener, the Italian’s first goal for Juventus since returning from Everton.

However substitute Federico Chiesa levelled midway through the second half with his first league goal of the season and a few minutes later Matthijs de Ligt struck the winner when the ball fell kindly to him from a Paulo Dybala corner.

It was a far from convincing performance though and Spezia could have levelled late on, with Wojciech Szczesny at his best to push away Giulio Maggiore’s volley with five minutes remaining.

Juve are eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who could be joined on 13 by city rivals AC Milan when they host Venezia this evening.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

