Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Juventus and Italy legend returns to club in new role

Eight-time Serie A winner Andrea Barzagli is back as part of Maurizio Sarri’s backroom staff.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 8:44 PM
23 minutes ago 1,395 Views No Comments
Juventus coach Andrea Barzagli.
FORMER DEFENDER Andrea Barzagli has returned to Juventus in a role that will see him work closely with the first team.

Barzagli, 38, retired from playing at the end of last season after helping Juve claim an eighth successive Serie A title – all of which he was involved in.

The 2006 World Cup winner, capped 73 times by Italy, is now making a return to the Bianconeri as part of Maurizio Sarri’s backroom staff.

Juventus described him as a ‘technical collaborator of the first team’ when announcing the appointment, and said Barzagli would be present at training on Thursday.

Barzagli was signed from Wolfsburg in 2011 and went on to make over 250 appearances for the current Serie A champions, who play SPAL on Saturday.

Sarri’s team remain unbeaten after coming from behind to beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

