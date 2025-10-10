Ireland legends Áine O'Gorman and Karen Duggan to retire

SHAMROCK ROVERS STAR Áine O’Gorman and Peamount United captain Karen Duggan will both retire following tomorrow’s final round of League of Ireland fixtures.

Duggan and O’Gorman shared many years as teammates with Peamount United.

O’Gorman has spent the last three years of a remarkable career in Tallaght with Rovers. She played at senior international level across 18 years for Ireland, amassing 119 caps, sitting fourth in the all time list for the Ireland women’s national team.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

She was part of the Ireland team at the 2023 World Cup in Australia, one of two League of Ireland players in the squad (along with her then club teammate at Shamrock Rovers Abbie Larkin).

Áine’s domestic honours include two League of Ireland titles (in 2019 and 2020) with Peamount United and two FAI Women’s Cups (2010 and 2020).

She is a five time top goalscorer in the SSE Aitricity Women’s League of Ireland and she scored over 200 league goals in the League of Ireland.

Duggan, 34, will call it a day with 35 Ireland caps. The Kilkenny woman played for Peamount since 2011, with a hiatus at UCD Waves from 2014-17.

Captain, Leader, Legend! 🐐🟢⚫️



After an outstanding career, Karen Duggan has decided she will be retiring from football after tomorrow’s match! 😢



A natural leader, a tireless midfielder, and an inspiration to so many, her impact goes far beyond the game! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kO54x9DQ5c — Peamount United Women (@PeamountWomen) October 10, 2025

Duggan was named Senior International Women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

The midfielder has been a leading light in the domestic league since its inception in 2011, winning four league titles, named Player of the Season in ’16 and ’20 and earning many Best XI inclusions across her time at Peamount and UCD Waves.

She helped her home club Piltown to All-Ireland intermediate club camogie glory in 2015.

Off the pitch, Duggan has become a respected pundit, regularly featuring on RTÉ TV coverage, Off The Ball’s COYGIG Podcast and writing a column for The Irish Times.