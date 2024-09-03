Kasey McAteer reveals he rejected Northern Ireland call-up before committing to FAI

IRELAND’S LATEST RECRUIT, Kasey McAteer, has revealed he rejected the opportunity to play for Northern Ireland before committing to the FAI.

McAteer was born in Northampton, but qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother, who hailed from Offaly. He was also eligible to represent Northern Ireland through his grandfather, who was born in Belfast.

Having never been capped by England at youth level, the IFA were first to speak to McAteer about international representation, and the 22-year-old Leicester winger expressed an initial interest in their overtures. When former manager Stephen Kenny subsequently contacted McAteer, however, he ultimately declared for Ireland.

“It definitely was a possibility”, said McAteer about the prospect of representing Northern Ireland.

“When I first heard about it, it was a big moment, ‘Wow a country is coming for me and wanting me to play for them’, but when I first started speaking to the Republic there was also a lot of interest shown, that was an ongoing thing with phone calls and emails etc.

“That’s when I wanted to take it further, and get my Irish passport and Irish citizenship done and dusted with, so I am glad I got it done. Hopefully I can give my best for the country.”

The paperwork necessary to represent Ireland was put in train during Stephen Kenny’s tenure, but his international clearance did not arrive until this year, in advance of this week’s Nations League double-header against England and Greece.

Assistant coach John O’Shea remained in touch with McAteer during the long interregnum between Kenny and the appointment of Heimir Hallgrimsson.

“There were a few conversations had [with Northern Ireland] but not as much as I had with the Republic, and I felt like here was the place for me to be”, said McAteer. “I felt really wanted here. I had a lot of connections with here with John O’Shea and people in the past who had called me. Definitely the place to be was here.”

Seven members of McAteer’s family are coming to Dublin for Saturday’s clash with England.

“My late uncle Joe was a massive follower of Ireland”, said McAteer. “Everywhere he went he wore a little Irish badge and always reminded me that my blood is with Ireland. That was always drilled into me from young and hopefully he can be proud looking down on me.”

McAteer is primarily a winger, though says he can play in a more central number 10 position. He was a number of wide players identified and recruited by Kenny, along with Chiedozie Ogbene, CJ Hamilton, and Mikey Johnston. He has been limited to came appearances off the bench this season for Leicester, coming on for the final minutes of each of their Premier League games of the season so far. He scored six goals in 22 Championship appearances for Leicester last season, breaking into the side following loan spells in League Two with Forest Green and AFC Wimbledon.

“Going down to League Two, you really have to learn the hard way”, said McAteer, “you don’t really get the luxury of being looked after like you do in the Premier League and Championship. You have to go down to those leagues and suffer at times. Coming into the Championship, I felt it was my time to put my stamp on things at Leicester. A few injuries held me back during the season but I’ve managed to come through them and I feel stronger day by day and hopefully I can just take that forward going into the Premier League.”

McAteer has previous experience on the fringes of a Leicester season in the Premier League: he was a ball-boy at the King Power Stadium during their famous title-winning season of 2015-16. Back in those days, McAteer looked up to Jamie Vardy, whom he now calls a team-mate.

“I was watching them week-in, week-out and getting the results that finished with them winning the title: everyone saw the celebrations that brought”, said McAteer. “And now to being in a dressing room where I can call him my team-mate, you take a lot from his past experiences and what he gives down to the younger guys coming through like me. It’s a really good thing to have in Jamie and I just try and learn day by day from him.”

McAteer scores against Liverpool at Anfield in an EFL Cup final defeat last season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McAteer’s first opportunity for a debut comes against England on Saturday, the most daunting opponent in a group completed by Greece and Finland.

“We have a world class side, England, coming down to the Aviva on Saturday, but at the end of the day it’s 11v11. We have to believe what we are doing is right and hopefully we can deliver our game plan and get the win that we are all really working hard for.”