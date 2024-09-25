Advertisement
Double double: Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly. Tom Maher/INPHO
Golden Girls

World championship double-double for Dunlevy and Kelly as Healion and McCrystal take bronze

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly stormed to gold in the Women’s B Road Race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para Cycling Road World Championships.
12.39pm, 25 Sep 2024
281
1

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY and Linda Kelly have successfully defended another world title, storming to glory in the Women’s B Road Race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para Cycling Road World Championships.

The other Irish tandem of Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal finished third, joining Dunlevy and Kelly on the podium on a memorable afternoon in Zurich, Switzerland.

Dunlevy and Kelly clocked 2:22:46 across the 84.7km course, finishing one minute and 23 seconds ahead of Great Britain rivals Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

Revenge will have been sweet: Unwin and Holl pipped them to gold in this race at the 2024 Paralympic Games earlier this month, but Dunlevy and Kelly dominated on this occasion.

Healion and McCrystal took bronze in 2:24:25 after an enthralling tactical battle. It’s a fairytale finish for 46-year-old pilot McCrystal, who has said she is retiring after these championships.

Healion and McCrystal led early doors, the other podium finishers caught up and the three separated themselves from the rest of the field, before Dunlevy and Kelly made their move with just over two laps to go.

They finished strong to make it a golden double at this meet, having defended their Women’s B Individual Time Trial crown on Sunday.

“Absolutely over the moon,” Dunlevy said afterwards. “To have two bikes on the podium, it was just textbook. It was what we were hoping for, what we were dreaming of.

“We were hoping to get that in Paris, we didn’t. We came away with the silver. I was disappointed in Paris not to defend my title, but to do it here at worlds, I’m so proud of us. It was an amazing race, really enjoyed the course.”

This excellent pairing won two medals at the Paralympics: time trial gold and road race silver. The legendary Dunlevy brought her Games medal haul to eight, having also won individual pursuit silver with McCrystal on the track.

An emotional Dunlevy said this year was “a dream,” the 42-year-old having overcome a shattered collarbone in May to win five major medals in 25 days.

“Three months ago I was in a hospital bed, so to come here and to get three medals in Paris and double world champions here, I’m kind of lost for words. It means an awful lot. I’m very happy.”

The 2024 UCI Road and Para Cycling World Championships continue until next Sunday, 29 September, with a total of 24 Irish riders in action.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
