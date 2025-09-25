Young Irish goalkeeper proves penalty shootout hero hours after emergency loan

HOURS AFTER JOINING on an emergency loan deal, Irish goalkeeper Katie Keane proved Sheffield United’s penalty shootout hero in their League Cup win over Durham last night.

Joy Ralph also scored her first goal for the Blades on a memorable night for the former Shamrock Rovers and Ireland U19 teammates.

1-1 after normal time, Keane produced two saves to secure the bonus point for her temporary club as they won the penalty shootout 3-2.

Katie Keane with the decisive save in the shootout 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gV4wqIX43U — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 24, 2025

Sheffield United announced the signing of Keane on a week-long emergency loan deal from Leicester City yesterday evening, registering the former Rovers, Athlone Town and Shelbourne star just in time for the Durham game with their other ‘keepers injured.

It was a whirlwind for the Meath 19-year-old, who joined WSL side Leicester on a three-year deal from Rovers this summer.

Ralph also recently left the Hoops to sign her first full-time, professional contract, and she marked her first Sheffield start with a brilliant finish in the first-half.

Smashing home her first Blades goal 🔥@JoyRalph9 😁 pic.twitter.com/W49uzjcJug — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 25, 2025

Jess Ziu’s return was another positive on a night where several other Irish players featured across the 10 League Cup games.

Ziu made her first competitive appearance in a year as she completed her comeback from a second ACL injury.

On loan from West Ham United, her Bristol City debut ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Birmingham City. But Ziu will be pleased to have started and played a half, alongside Ireland U19 captain Lia O’Leary.

Lucy Quinn scored a 52nd-minute penalty for Birmingham and assisted their other goal, but didn’t feature as Blues wrapped up a 4-3 shootout win.

Elsewhere, Liverpool Women paid tribute to their former manager Matt Beard as they defeated Sunderland 5-0 – their first match since his shock death at the weekend.

Leanne Kiernan made her first competitive start of the season for the Reds.

Women’s League Cup results