Katie McCabe named Arsenal player of the year and joins Ireland's World Cup training camp

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Year for the 2022/2023 season following a poll of supporters, the club has announced.

McCabe received 37 per cent of the vote, coming in just ahead of Frida Maanum to the accolade by just two per cent. Lia Walti took third place in the poll.

The Ireland skipper previously picked up the award in 2021, capping off an impressive year for the Dubliner which also included a spell where she was in and out of the Arsenal team.

Earlier this month, McCabe won the Women’s Super League goal of the season award on the back of her stunning strike for Arsenal against Manchester City in April. She was also included in the Uefa Women’s Champions League Team of the Season. Following injuries to Kim Little and then Leah Williamson, McCabe was appointed as club captain for the final two months of the season.

McCabe picks up this individual honour as she links up with her international teammates for a training camp in the FAI National Training Centre ahead of the World Cup.

Vera Pauw has named an extended 31-player squad for the camp. At the time the squad was announced, it was believed that McCabe might not be joining the squad until after their first warm-up match against Zambia on Thursday, but she has returned to the fold ahead of that fixture.

Another international friendly against France is also scheduled for Ireland on 6 July.

