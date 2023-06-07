Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Katie McCabe lets fly with what has been voted goal of the WSL season.
Katie McCabe rocket voted WSL goal of the season
Arsenal star’s strike against rivals Manchester City helped Gunners qualify for Champions League.
8 minutes ago

KATIE McCABE HAS won the Women’s Super League goal of the season award for her stunning strike on the run for Arsenal against Manchester City in April.

The Republic of Ireland captain drilled her effort into the top corner through a sea of bodies in the box.

It came just days after leaving the Emirates Stadium with her left foot in a protective boot following an injury in their Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

The goal helped Arsenal to a 2-1 win over rivals City and it proved crucial for the final standings.

The sides finished level on 47 points with the Gunners edging the final Champions League spot ahead of City on goal difference.

The 42 Team
