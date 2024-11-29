Katie McCabe nominated among defenders for Fifa world team of the year

Players have been nominated due to their performances from 21 August 2023 to 10 August 2024.
The 29-year-old McCabe’ star has risen steadily since becoming Ireland’s youngest captain at the age of 21. She is now in her ninth season at Arsenal.
Meanwhile the nominees for the 2024 Soccer Writers Ireland awards have been announced.
Shelbourne are strongly represented, with contenders in the Men’s Personality of the Year, Women’s Personality of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.
The awards will be presented at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin on Friday, 6 December.
In the Men’s Personality of the Year, four of the nominees are top-flight managers: Shels’ League winner Damien Duff, Drogheda United’s FAI Cup winner Kevin Doherty along with previous winners, Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers) and Stephen Kenny (St Patrick’s Athletic).
Shelbourne’s Paddy Barrett and Shamrock Rovers’ midfielder Dylan Watts complete the six-man shortlist.
Three stoppers are in the running to be named Goalkeeper of the Year. Brendan Clarke, now 39 years old, has made over 500 club appearances over his distinguished career and played every minute of Galway United’s 36 League matches.
He’s joined on the shortlist by Shelbourne’s Conor Kearns, who conceded just 27 goals, the fewest in the top flight. Sligo Rovers’ Ed McGinty is also in contention. The 25-year-old didn’t miss a game for the Bit O’Red, keeping 12 clean sheets.
In the women’s category, two managers and four players are in contention.
Ciarán Kilduff led Athlone Town to League honours losing a mere three games over a fine League season. He got them to another FAI Cup Final too, which Athlone lost to Shelbourne. His captain Laurie Ryan is also nominated after a fine campaign for the midlanders.
Eoin Wearen ended his first year as Shels boss with that FAI Cup Final triumph and is up against two key figures in his dressing room: inspirational defender Pearl Slattery and the consistently prolific Noelle Murray.
Julie-Ann Russell of Galway United is recognised after a season that saw her shine for club and country.
Katie McCabe nominated among defenders for Fifa world team of the year
