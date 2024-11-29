Katie McCabe nominated among defenders for Fifa world team of the year

KATIE McCABE HAS been nominated among the defenders for the ‘Best Fifa Women’s 11’.

The awards recognise the best players in the world in their positions – with fans voting on their all-star teams from a pool of nominees.

The Arsenal and Ireland star is among the 22 defenders shortlisted for the fans’ vote.

There are also 22 midfielders and attackers plus 11 goalkeepers – who are slotted into one of several preset tactical formations for voters to build their team.

Your nominees for #TheBest FIFA Women's 11. 🏆



Who's getting your vote? — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 28, 2024

Players have been nominated due to their performances from 21 August 2023 to 10 August 2024.

The 29-year-old McCabe’ star has risen steadily since becoming Ireland’s youngest captain at the age of 21. She is now in her ninth season at Arsenal.