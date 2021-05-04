Ireland captain and 'world-class left-sided player' McCabe commits future to Arsenal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Women’s National Team [WNT] captain Katie McCabe has been rewarded with a new long-term Arsenal contract following her stunning individual season.

The Gunners confirmed the news this morning as the 2020/21 Women’s Super League [WSL] campaign enters its final week.

McCabe, who has been consistently brilliant throughout, was involved in both of her side’s goals at the weekend — scoring one and winning a last-gasp winning penalty — as they recorded a crucial win to virtually seal Champions League football.

The week before, she was named at left-back in the WSL Team of the Week.

The Dubliner has generally played on the wing through her 50 senior caps for the Girls In Green to date, but her soon-to-depart club boss Joe Montemurro has more often than not deployed her in the left-full position, developing her there.

The switch has paid dividends for the 25-year-old, who has really impressed this season with 12 assists and four goals in just 24 game and — and is regularly included in weekly top teams, while there was discontent recently after she missed out on the WSL Player of the Season shortlist.

Since joining the club from Shelbourne in December 2015, McCabe has made 113 appearances and won the Super League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Having spent a period on loan at Glasgow City, where she also won silverware, the Kilnamanagh native has since established herself as a core member of the Arsenal squad.

McCabe in action for Ireland recently. Source: David Catry

“I’m absolutely delighted,” McCabe said. “I love this club and I feel like we’re in a really good place and that we’re ready to push on. I’m delighted it got done and now I’m ready to kick on and help this club win more trophies.

“It’s been amazing ever since I joined the club. There’s been ups and downs along the way, but I feel like I’m in a really good place with the team that we’ve got, the players we’ve got and all the staff behind the scenes. I’m really happy to commit my future.”

“Katie McCabe is one of the highlights of the last three or four years here,” Montemurro added.

“It’s been a project which has been an exciting one. She’s been thrown every challenge from the day that we brought her back from her loan, and I think she’s just developed into a world-class left-sided player. All credit to her, she personifies exactly what we want from our squad.”