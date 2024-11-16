Taylor 'couldn't care less' about Serrano complaints as she basks in greatest glory

THAT THE CROWD at Cowboys Stadium had swayed against Katie Taylor towards the end of her sensational second victory over Amanda Serrano was partly influenced by the fact that referee Jon Schorle eventually blamed her for the head clashes which opened a cut above the Puerto Rican’s right eye.

The boxers’ heads banged together on at least four occasions. The third such instance, in round six, widened Serrano’s wound to the point that the ringside doctor must have given serious consideration to calling off the contest.

After another collision in round 8, Schorle deducted a point from Taylor, turning what likely would have been a 10-9 round in her favour into a 10-8 round for Serrano.

Taylor still emerged with a unanimous-decision victory by the narrowest of margins across the board — 95-94 — and the majority of the 70-odd-thousand fans in the arena let her have it. (For what it’s worth, this writer scored the bout the same way).

Serrano, too, was disgusted, describing the judging as “shady”, while lamenting the fact that, as she sees it, Taylor uses her head as a weapon.

Her trainer-manager Jordan Maldonado ran with this narrative, finishing his post-fight rant with a bit of a dinger, in fairness: “Katie is a beautiful person but has an extremely huge head.”

To say Taylor was unconcerned by Team Serrano’s interpretation of events would be an understatement.

“I didn’t even know what he was saying to be honest,” Taylor said of Maldonado. “I knew that they were obviously complaining about the decision but I really don’t care.

I’m standing here as the victor again. I’ve fought her twice. I’ve beat her twice. All the judges were in agreement. So, I really couldn’t care less what’s being said about the fight. I’m standing here again, I’m 2-0 against Serrano and I’m very, very happy.

“I know they’re complaining about the decision but they were complaining about the last decision as well,” Taylor smiled. “So, I really, really couldn’t care less about that. It’s just another win, another great performance and we move on.”

The Netflix commentary of the fight was embarrassingly biased towards Serrano, who was effectively the broadcaster’s fighter given her promotional involvement with Jake Paul, albeit co-commentator Roy Jones Jr was among those to frame the head clashes as the unintended consequence of each boxer’s style.

Taylor insisted as much, scoffing at the idea that she used her head with malice.

“It just happens sometimes, when you’re fighting against a southpaw especially,” she said. “The fighters come in close and it just happens.

“It was completely accidental. They’re calling me a dirty fighter or whatever but that wasn’t purposely done.

“Obviously, I’m in there fighting like she is and it’s a rough sport, and sometimes you get head clashes so you have to fight through those things. This is the fight game.”

The game will remember Taylor and Serrano’s epic encounters for as long as it remains a viable pursuit. That the main event between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson predictably stunk — Paul won it on points without throwing a punch in anger — won’t help that particular cause.

But Taylor and Serrano’s respective profiles, and the standing of women’s boxing among the passive viewers who tuned into Netflix last night, will only flourish such was its contrast. The sequel might have even been better than the original. It occurred not in the shadow of its main event but on a plane above it.

Making sense of her second victory over a fellow all-time great in Serrano, Taylor described it as “a very different fight tonight than the first time.

“I started off maybe a bit slow and I changed it up in the second half of the fight where I just stood there and fought with her,” she added.

“I think I definitely landed bigger punches tonight, especially the second half of the fight, and that’s actually what won me the fight in the end, I feel.

“Another really close fight, two epic fights, two really close decisions and I’m just proud to be part of another such a huge night for women’s boxing.”

Taylor, who lives in Vernon, Connecticut, will now head home to Ireland with her loved ones for an extended break.

Crucially, she’ll require an extra suitcase.

“I’m just super grateful to the Irish people for their support, even back when I was an amateur boxer as well,” said the 38-year-old.

Every single time I step into the ring, I try to represent my country so well. I’m just so proud to be an Irishwoman, to be representing such a great nation.

“My family are all here with me as they always are. They never miss a fight. And to be going home again for Christmas with all the belts, and still undisputed champion, that’s very, very sweet.”