WBC president confirms Katie Taylor is to take break from boxing

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that Katie Taylor has decided to take a break from boxing.

The undisputed super-lightweight champion has been recognised as “Champion in Recess” by the WBO while she takes time away from the ring.

Taylor had retained the WBC title along with those of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO after beating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in the final leg of their trilogy in July.

Chantelle Cameron, who is the only fighter to beat Taylor during her professional career, had been set to be her mandatory challenger for the WBC belt but, after informing Sulaiman of her decision the Bray native was granted the “Champion in Recess” title, one given in special recognition of boxers relating to specific issues that may keep them away from the sport for a period of time.

“She let us know that she plans to take some time away from the ring to attend to personal matters. The fight she was obligated to take was against Chantelle Cameron; by naming her Champion in Recess, we will order Sandy Ryan to fight Cameron to ratify the WBC super lightweight world title,” Sulaiman said.