'Happy to move up in weight' - Taylor calls out Cameron for 3Arena showdown

KATIE TAYLOR HAS issued a challenge to undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron for a showdown at the Three Arena in May.

Taylor posted the message on her Instagram account following the news that her fight against Amanda Serrano had been postponed due to the Puerto Rican suffering an injury. That bout fight was confirmed in February after the Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

It was expected that the fight would be staged at the 3Arena after extensive plans for a much-anticipated homecoming in Croke Park fell through. However, Serrano’s injury was confirmed during the week and talks are reportedly taking place about a revised date.

“Let’s get it done Eddie Hearn,” Taylor began in her statement on Instagram about organising a showdown with Cameron, “This homecoming has waited long enough! Three Arena is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on 20 May.

“Let’s go champion Chantelle Cameron, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two weight Undisputed champ.”

