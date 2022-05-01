Membership : Access or Sign Up
Katie Taylor comes back from the brink to defeat Amanda Serrano in modern-day classic

Gavan Casey Reporting from New York
By Gavan Casey Sunday 1 May 2022, 4:16 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR IS still the undisputed champion of the world after a fight for the ages at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Taylor, who was seriously hurt and almost dropped on several occasions in the fifth round, recovered in remarkable fashion to seize control of the bout down the stretch.

The three judges scored the contest 97-93 Taylor, 96-93 Taylor and 96-94 Serrano.

More to follow.

Gavan Casey  / Reporting from New York
