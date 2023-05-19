Advertisement
Gary Carr/INPHO Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron onstage in Dublin.
Taylor and Cameron make weight for undisputed title fight in Dublin
Both women tipped the scales at 139.7lbs.
1 hour ago

CHALLENGER KATIE TAYLOR and champion Chantelle Cameron have made weight for Saturday’s undisputed-versus-undisputed showdown, with both boxers coming in three tenths of a pound under the 140-pound limit.

Taylor was first to the scales in front of a raucous crowd at the Mansion House in Dublin. Both she and Cameron came weighed exactly the same, 139.7lbs.

The Irish icon will bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion at the 3Arena on Saturday night, while Cameron seeks to defend her titles and inflict a first professional loss on Taylor.

More to follow.

