Contractors with excavators begin clearing the concrete seating terraces at Casement Park in March of this year. Alamy Stock Photo
Casement Park

Tánaiste welcomes Starmer’s funding 'commitment' to redevelop Casement Park in time for Euro 2028

‘I think the British government still has a decision to make in terms of the precise figures, but it’s a welcome announcement,’ said Martin.
5.34pm, 31 Jul 2024
305
0

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has welcomed Keir Starmer’s “strong” funding commitment to redevelop Casement Park in time for Euro 2028. 

The Times has reported that the British prime minister informed Uefa that he will back a “bailout” to redevelop Casement Park in time for the European football competition.

Martin today said he welcomed this pledge from Starmer and noted that he had already held discussions with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn over securing this funding. 

It was confirmed last October by Uefa that Ireland would co-host Euro 2028 with the UK, with a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast named as one of the ten venues to stage games.

However, there has been speculation that the stadium is set to be axed as a venue for Euro 2028 given funding difficulties.

Costs for the long-delayed project have spiralled, with reports suggesting the projected costs could have reached £308 million (€360 million).

Speaking earlier this month, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk.

The Irish Government has already earmarked €50 million towards the stadium, while the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million (€17.5 million).

Speaking today, Martin said “clarity” is needed “in terms of timelines”.

However, he added that Starmer’s message to Uefa is a “very strong commitment in respect to the funding provision”.

“I think the British government still has a decision to make in terms of the precise figures, but it’s a welcome announcement,” said Martin.

He added: “It’s all about working together in terms of the future of sport, as a reconciler, as community based, and in terms of international events coming to Ireland.”

 

Written by Diarmuid Pepper and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
Fora Staff
