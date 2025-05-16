Cork withstand late Waterford fightback to win 35th minor Munster championship

Cork 1-20

Waterford 2-15

Tomás McCarthy reports from FBD Semple Stadium

CORK ARE MUNSTER Minor Hurling champions for the 35th time after withstanding a late, late Waterford fightback in the Thurles sunshine on Friday evening.

The Rebels led by five points after 62 minutes but a never say die Déise nearly forced extra time.

Top scorer Cormac Spain hopped the ball into the net but Cork sub Sam Ring hit back straight away with a green flag at the other end.

On 66 minutes, Spain found the bottom corner from a close range free. 2-10 for the Ballygunner hotshot and 5-50 in this year’s championship.

Ring won a vital free however and Craig O’Sullivan nailed it. He finished the evening with eight points (five from play) and seven wides. 47 points for the season.

Wing backs Michael T Brosnan and Colm Garde played starring roles for Fergal McCormack’s charges. Midfielder Tom A Walsh clipped three points from play in the first half.

Craig O'Sullivan. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Callum Coffey was stretchered off for the winners in the second half. The stricken forward reemerged for the presentation however and his team mates brought over the cup. “There’s only one Callum Coffey!’ roared the jubilant Rebels.

In fabulous Friday evening sunshine, Ruairc Donovan got Cork off the mark. A well worked Waterford puckout saw Bradley Penkert find Spain and the Déise main marksman raised a white flag. Tom A Walsh edged the Rebels back in front.

Waterford lost four puckouts in a row and Cork capitalised with points from Eoghan O’Shea and Cormac Deane (0-4 to 0-1). O’Shea had a sight of goal but blasted over. The sparkling Spain got two in a row at the other end before Dylan Murphy levelled it at four points apiece with a beauty from the Old Stand sideline. The dangerous Deane regained the lead for Cork.

On the quarter hour, Gearóid O’Shea robbed possession and sent Shane Power through on goal. Rebel netminder Tom C Walsh deflected his shot away for a 65 which Spain missed. The Déise continued to struggle off their own puckout. Craig O’Sullivan, Seán Coughlan and Tom A Walsh made it 10-4 to the young men in red. Walsh shot three first half points.

Four minutes before the break, Cork had another let off as full back Denis Fitzgerald blocked a goal bound effort from Spain. The Ballygunner man was on an advantage however and slotted the free. Waterford’s first score in sixteen minutes. Hugo Quann added another single.

The Déise recorded eight wides and four short in a frustrating opening half. Eoghan O’Shea’s second point left Cork 11-6 up at the break.

Half time sub Ryan Dineen made an instant impact with two points in the space of five minutes. O’Shea rattled the metalwork before Donovan drove over a point off the rebound (0-15 to 0-7).

The game was stopped for six minutes as Callum Coffey received treatment. The Cork full forward was stretchered off the field. When play resumed, Waterford got the gap down to four with Spain, Josh Zeljkovic, Shane Power all on target.

Craig O’Sullivan stepped up in the second half for Cork with three from play and three frees. Even though Jamie Shanahan hit the crossbar, they led 19-14 two minutes into added time. That Spain double blast caused a late stir.

Scorers for Cork: Craig O’Sullivan 0-8 (3fs), Sam Ring 1-0, Tom A Walsh 0-3, Ruairc Donovan, Cormac Deane, Eoghan O’Shea, Ryan Dineen 0-2 each, Seán Coughlan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Cormac Spain 2-10 (1-6fs, 1 65), Dylan Murphy 0-2, Hugo Quann, Shane Power, Josh Zeljkovic 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Tom C Walsh

2. Darragh Heavin 3. Denis Fitzgerald 4. Cian Lawton

5. Michael T Brosnan 6. Bobby Carroll 7. Colm Garde

8. Tom A Walsh 9. Jack Counihan

10. Ruairc Donovan 11. Cormac Deane 12. Craig O’Sullivan

13. Sean Coughlan 14. Callum Coffey 15. Eoghan O’Shea

Subs:

17. Ryan Dineen for Counihan (HT)

19. Sam Ring for Coffey (41)

21. Charlie Hanratty for O’Shea (51)

23. Darragh Winters for Coughlan (63)

Waterford

1. James Comerford

2. Conor Lynch 3. Darragh Murphy 4. Darragh Keane

5. Bradley Penkert 6. Hugo Quann 7. Conor Power

11. Jack Power 9. Eoin Burke

8. Gearóid O’Shea 14. Shane Power 10. Caoilinn Reville

15. Jamie Shanahan 13. Cormac Spain 12. Dylan Murphy

Subs:

20. Josh Zeljkovic for Burke (HT)

21. Tommy Kennedy for Conor Power (37)

22. Pierce Quann for Reville (56)

Ref: Ciarán O’Donovan (Tipperary)