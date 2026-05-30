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Izzy Clements claims silver for Ireland at World Cup regatta
IZZY CLEMENTS HAS earned Ireland a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Seville.
Clements (22), who has developed at Edinburgh University Boat Club, claimed second in the lightweight single sculls behind the all-conquering Kenia Lechuga Alanis of Mexico.
Four more Irish crews, all of them female, will compete in ‘A’ finals on Sunday.
Double Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy missed out on a place in his ‘A’ final, however — the lightweight great finishing fourth in his semi-final of the heavyweight single.
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Rowing