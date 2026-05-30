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Izzy Clements (file photo). Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Rowing

Izzy Clements claims silver for Ireland at World Cup regatta

Four more Irish crews, all of them female, will compete in ‘A’ finals on Sunday.
7.37pm, 30 May 2026

IZZY CLEMENTS HAS earned Ireland a silver medal at the World Cup regatta in Seville.

Clements (22), who has developed at Edinburgh University Boat Club, claimed second in the lightweight single sculls behind the all-conquering Kenia Lechuga Alanis of Mexico.

Four more Irish crews, all of them female, will compete in ‘A’ finals on Sunday.

Double Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy missed out on a place in his ‘A’ final, however — the lightweight great finishing fourth in his semi-final of the heavyweight single.

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