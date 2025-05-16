Louth into first-ever All-Ireland U20 football final after edging out Mayo

Louth 2-12 (2-2-8)

Mayo 0-17 (0-3-11)

Kevin Egan at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

LOUTH’S BANDWAGON SHOWS no signs of stopping, after the Wee County broke yet more new ground in Longford tonight, edging out Mayo to reach a first-ever All-Ireland U20 final.

A contest that featured all-out attacking intent for the first half was tense and error-ridden for the third quarter, but the final 15 minutes was a real rollercoaster, with four lead changes before Adam Gillespie fisted over the winning score in the second minute of stoppage time.

It took four minutes for the scoring to be opened, but even before Shane Lennon set this contest alight with his perfectly-timed run from deep and his cool finish, the two sides had gone close to raising green flags, with Diarmuid Duffy in particular going close, only to be denied by a superb Tiarnan Markey save.

Lennon, who showed plenty of the same traits as his older All-Star brother Craig throughout this game, was only one of several players that looked to use pace and directness to hurt Mayo. Seán Callaghan and James Maguire were strong in the air but they looked to get forward early and often, with Maguire kicking an excellent first half point, while Tadhg McDonnell and Lennon were sharp from wing back too, hitting one each as Louth went 1-4 to 0-3 ahead.

Mayo showed plenty of ability all across the field too, justifying their reputation as pre-match favourites once they settled into the game.

Hugh O’Loughlin continued his outstanding form in defence, Seamus Howard plucked several high balls right out of the cloudless sky at midfield and Tom Lydon was their main threat up front, with Colm Lynch, Darragh Beirne and Paul Gilmore also faring well – but they couldn’t quite do enough to overcome Louth scoring the only two goals of the game.

After scoring four in a row to draw level, Mayo’s momentum was brought to a crashing halt when Pearse Grimes-Murphy channelled the spirit of Usain Bolt to leave defenders trailing in his wake in the 26th minute, eating up 40 metres of ground before smashing the ball past David Dolan.

Louth’s James Maguire with Diarmuid Duffy and Seamus Howard of Mayo. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Another point for each team left it 2-5 to 0-8 at half-time, and just a single score was added to that tally in the third quarter – and that felt like more of a miss than a hit.

It featured Dolan gaining a measure of revenge against Grimes-Murphy as the wing-forward again cut through to leave just the keeper to beat, but Dolan, did brilliantly to parry his effort over the bar.

The final quarter couldn’t have been more of a contrast, kicked off by Colm Lynch’s majestic two-pointer from distance. The same player gave Mayo their first lead when he hoisted another over the bar from 45 metres out, and by that point, it looked like Louth might regret their five third-quarter wides.

A huge turnover win from Cormac McKeown set up Tadhg McDonnell for another orange flag in reply, then Darragh Beirne defied the odds when he took a hard hit out on the sideline, needed two minutes of treatment and then brushed himself down to land another skyscraper kick from in front of the terrace.

With the sides trading blows, it seemed like a case of who would lead at the right time. James Maguire was fouled for Tiarnan Markey to send over another two-point free, Darragh Beirne levelled the tie again with another clutch point, and the contest ultimately came down to two late chances.

The first was an attacking mark from a tricky angle that Josh Carey sent inches wide, and Gillespie’s winner, punched over after Tadhg McDonnell opened up the Mayo defence and set up yet another famous score in a year of memorable moments for Louth football.

Scorers for Louth: Pearse Grimes-Murphy 1-3 (1 2pt score), Shane Lennon 1-2, Adam Gillespie 0-2, Tiernan Markey 0-2 (1 2pt free), Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, James Maguire 0-1, Tony McDonnell 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Tom Lydon 0-5 (1 free), Colm Lynch 0-4 (2 2pt scores), Darragh Beirne 0-4 (1 2pt free, 1 free), Niall Hurley 0-2, Hugh O’Loughlin 0-1, Paul Gilmore 0-1.

Louth players celebrate with Adam Gillespie. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Louth

1. Tiarnan Markey (Ardee St. Mary’s)

2. Micheál Reid (Hunterstown Rovers), 6. Keelin Martin (Ardee St. Mary’s), 4. Pádraic Tinnelly (Dundalk Gaels)

5. Tadhg McDonnell (Ardee St. Mary’s), 3. Cormac McKeown (St. Joseph’s), 10. Shane Lennon (St. Mochta’s)

8. Seán Callaghan (Ardee St. Mary’s), 9. James Maguire (Westerns)

7. Conor McGinty (O’Raghallaighs), 11. Conor Mac Críosta (Newtown Blues), 12. Pearse Grimes-Murphy (Naomh Seosamh)

13. Adam Gillespie (Ardee St. Mary’s), 17. Tony McDonnell (Ardee St. Mary’s), 18. Darragh Dorian (Naomh Mairtín)

Subs:

15. Diarmuid Reilly (Roche Emmets) for Mac Críosta (48)

14. Dylan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells) for Dorian (53).

Mayo

1. David Dolan (Balla)

2. Rio Mortimer (Claremorris), 4. Yousif Coghill (Breaffy), 6. John MacMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels)

5. Hugh O’Loughlin (Kilmaine), 3. Paul Gilmore (Claremorris), 7. Colm McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts)

8. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe), 9. Seamus Howard (Belmullet)

10. Oisín Cronin (Balla), 11. Cathal Keaveney (Parkes Keelogues Crimlin), 12. Colm Lynch (Parkes Keelogues Crimlin)

13. Darragh Beirne (Claremorris), 14. Niall Hurley (Claremorris), 15. Tom Lydon (The Neale)

Subs:

21. Luke Feeney (Ballina Stephenites) for Cronin (38)

23. Dara Neary (Parkes Keelogues Crimlin) for Keaveney (41)

20. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore) for McHale (44)

19. Josh Carey (Kilmaine) for Hurley (53)

17. Oliver Armstrong (Knockmore) for Howard (59).

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).