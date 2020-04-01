This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Earls to raffle Ireland jersey from historic win over All Blacks for children's charity

The Munster star is hoping to raise €15,000 for Barnardos Ireland.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 12:53 PM
4 minutes ago 45 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5063576
Earls with his daughter Ellie May after that famous win over New Zealand in 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Earls with his daughter Ellie May after that famous win over New Zealand in 2018.
KEITH EARLS HAS launched a raffle for his jersey from Ireland’s historic first-ever victory over the All Blacks on home soil, in a bid to raise €15,000 for Barnardos Ireland.

The Munster star, who wore the 14 shirt for that famous 16-9 win at the Aviva Stadium in 2018, is going to run a giveaway for the signed jersey on his Instagram account.

Earls has also set-up a Go Fund Me Page where people can make donations for a worthy cause in this time of crisis. At time of publication, he has already raised over €13,000 and is well on course to reach his goal.

“I am hoping to raise as much money as possible for Barnardos Ireland,” says Earls about this wonderful gesture for the children’s charity. 

“Barnardos’ front line staff have rapidly adapted their essential services to children and families since the coronavirus crisis began.

“They are delivering door drops with basics, like food parcels and baby supplies as well as providing vital emotional and practical support to families who are reaching breaking point.

“So, I’ve been searching my brain for a way I can help really vulnerable children and families in Ireland. This is the jersey I wore against New Zealand our first win over the All Blacks on home soil in the Aviva.

I’m going to run a giveaway over on my Instagram account and would encourage you to donate what you can if you’re interested in owning this jersey signed by myself. It was worn during a pivotal game for Irish Rugby and I am hoping it is somewhat of a collector’s item!

“No matter what you can give, big or small, it will go a very long way in supporting Ireland’s most vulnerable children and families at this time. Anyone who donates will be included in the raffle.”

You can find Keith Earls’s Instagram account here.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

