This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls and Kleyn ruled out as Munster chase another miracle

Keith Earls and Jean Kleyn are both unavailable for Sunday’s clash with Ospreys.

By Garry Doyle Friday 17 Jan 2020, 12:52 PM
54 minutes ago 3,074 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4969281
Keith Earls has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Keith Earls has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Keith Earls has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL WILL be hoping knee news is good news.

While Farrell will be sympathetic to his Munster counterpart, Johann van Graan, in relation to Keith Earls’ enforced absence from the Munster team for Sunday’s clash against Ospreys (K.O. 1pm, BT Sport), the Ireland head coach also has one eye on the Scotland game.

Munster have officially said Earls’ absence is due to a “minor knee injury” yet it’s unclear if this is linked to the knee trouble that the winger experienced in the World Cup.

In any case, he is absent for Sunday’s game with Calvin Nash coming in to make his Champions Cup debut. In addition, Fineen Wycherley makes his first Champions Cup start as he returns from injury to make his 14th appearance of the season.

For Dave Kilcoyne, Sunday will be his 50th Champions Cup appearance. Billy Holland, meanwhile, will play his 225th game of his Munster career, moving to fourth on the province’s all-time appearance list.

Academy duo Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy are included among the replacements and will make their Champions Cup debuts if brought on. 

The team comprises Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Nash in the back three, Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell in the centre, Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

Up front, Kilcoyne is joined by Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer in the front row; Jean Kleyn’s neck injury has resulted in Wycherley getting his chance, Holland his partner in the second row. 

Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander comprise the back row. Shane Daly is another player to miss out with a thumb injury.  To make the knock-out stages, Munster need a win and hope results elsewhere go their way.

MUNSTER

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Calvin Nash

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (c)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements: 16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. John Ryan, 19. Arno Botha, 20. Jack O’Sullivan, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Dan Goggin,

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie