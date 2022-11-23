'It’s great to get a guy of Keith’s calibre' - Huge boost for Munster with Earls return

MUNSTER ATTACK COACH Mike Prendergast says that getting Irish winger Keith Earls back in action as they head into the crunch block of games which will determine their season is timely.

The 35-year old, who has crossed for 64 tries in 194 Munster appearances, has played just one match this season due to a troublesome thigh injury, but is now poised to return as they prepare for three more Irish derbies and four pool games in the Champions Cup in a crunch ten-match block of games to the end of January.

“He hasn’t played too much rugby but he has been back training fully since yesterday with a spring in his step. It’s great to get a guy of Keith’s calibre and that experience as well to bring back into our group.

“And what it does, it puts pressure, you look at our other wingers as well and their performances this year. Shane Daly’s been going well, Calvin Nash had a very good game with the A side, so there is competition building there and Keith knows that.

“We are very conscious that we need to build more depth within our squad and over the last number of months with injuries etc, a lot of players have been given opportunities and some have stuck their hands up, especially the younger guys.”

Prendergast said that all-time top try scorer Simon Zebo, who he coached at Racing 92, is still on a high after notching his 70th try at the Blackrock end in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against South Africa XV two weeks ago.

“Yeah, absolutely, he hasn’t stopped talking about that!”

The news remains somewhat uncertain about another Irish winger with Andrew Conway, out since March with a troublesome knee injury, being monitored constantly after his return date was moved out a few times.

“It’s kind of gone to a week by week situation at the moment but the word we’re getting back from the medics every week, he is improving and hopefully by the New Year or just before we will see him,” added Prendergast.

Another positive to come out of the South Africa game was the quality of the display of new signing Antoine Frisch in the centre. The French-born, Irish-qualified, centre displayed some deft touches in his first start since his summer move from Bristol Bears and Munster supporters are hopeful he will now make a big impact as they try to ignite their season.

“He’s a very accomplished footballer, very comfortable with ball in hand,” added Prendergast about the 26-year old who played for Rouen Normandie in the French PRO D2 before moving to Bristol.

“He has a good variation to his game, a bit of French flair as well which helps. Good footwork.

“For us, he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do. He’s a good decision-maker with the skill level that allows him to be that good decision-maker as well.

“All the backs inside him, especially the No 10s, talk about what a good communicator he is, that’s hugely important in terms of having a good frame-work.”

