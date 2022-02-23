Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harrington and O'Rourke guarantee medals in Sofia

The Olympic lightweight champion and the 2019 European middleweight champion marched into Friday’s semis with dominant displays.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 4:01 PM
Kellie Harrington (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KELLIE HARRINGTON AND Aoife O’Rourke have guaranteed themselves at least bronze medals at the Strandja Tournament in Sofia after quarter-final victories in the lightweight and middleweight divisions respectively.

Their fellow Tokyo Olympian Michaela Walsh missed out, however, after a unanimous-decision defeat to Russia’s 2019 World Championship silver medalist Liudmila Vorontsova at bantamweight, while flyweight Caitlin Fryers was unable to compete and exited the tournament on a walkover.

Harrington cruised past Kazakhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova in the 60kg bracket, winning every round on every judge’s scorecard (and winning two of them 10-8 such was her dominance in the eyes of the Danish judge).

The Olympic champion, 32, will fight her semi-final on Friday.

O’Rourke was also in menacing form in her 75kg quarter against France’s Davina Michel, like Harrington winning every round to take a 30-27, 30-27, 29-27, 30-26, 30-26 unanimous decision (5-0).

The 2019 European champion from Roscrea, Co. Roscommon will also box in Friday’s semis.

Walsh lost her bout with Vorontsova in the eyes of all five judges, though three of them saw only a round between the Russian and the Belfast woman as Walsh finished strongly.

Though it is not considered a ‘major’ tournament per se, the annual Strandja event carries significant prestige. Because only the world’s top boxing countries are invited to compete at it, it is on paper more difficult to medal at Strandja than it is at a European Championships, a World Championships or an Olympic Games at which the draw can be kinder.

The Irish team are using this year’s tournament as a preparatory pit-stop ahead of the women’s Worlds and the men’s Europeans, both of which take place in May.

Luke Maguire will represent Ireland at the competition later today.

Further results to follow

Ireland squad

W48kg: Shannon Sweeney

W50kg: Caitlin Fryers

W52kg: Carly McNaul

W57kg: Michaela Walsh

W60kg: Kellie Harrington

W70kg: Christina Desmond

W75kg: Aoife O’Rourke

M57kg: Adam Hession

M60kg: JP Hale
M63.5kg: Dean Clancy

M67kg: Eugene McKeever

M71kg: Luke Maguire

M80kg: Kelyn Cassidy

M92kg+: Thomas Maughan

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

