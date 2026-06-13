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Kellie Harrington competing at the Four Nations tournament. Inpho
Boxing

Kellie Harrington wins Four Nations gold medal as Team Ireland soars

Harrington defeated English opponent Ella Lonsdale in the women’s 60kg elite final.
10.45am, 13 Jun 2026

KELLIE HARRINGTON HAS won a gold medal at the Four Nations tournament in Glasgow where Team Ireland secured 33 medals in the first phase of the competitions.

Harrington defeated England’s Ella Lonsdale in the women’s 60kg elite final to clinch her first international gold medal since the Paris Olympics where she became a two-time Olympic champion.

This Four Nations tournament marks the first time that all four federations across Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales have contested together in almost two decades.

Along with Harrington’s success, Patsy Joyce (men’s 55kg), Gavin Ryan (60kg), Linda Desmond (women’s 65kg), Siofra Lawless (women’s 70kg), Niamh Fay (women’s 57kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (men’s 80kg) also won gold medals for Ireland in the elite category, while there were also four Irish U19 gold medal winners.

Team Ireland’s U15 and U17 teams will get their competitions underway today.

“This has been an outstanding opening phase of the Four Nations tournament for Team Ireland,” Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly said. “To win 33 medals, including 11 golds, is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the commitment of our boxers, coaches and clubs across the country.

“It is wonderful to see Kellie Harrington return to the top of the podium with her first international gold since Paris, while so many of our emerging athletes have also delivered impressive performances.”

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