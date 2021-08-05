Olympic Breakfast: Kellie Harrington to bid for gold medal and a good day for Irish golfers

Catch up on all you need to know from the overnight action in Tokyo.

The Irish Eye

Kellie Harrington celebrates her win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kellie Harrington ensured it was a memorable day for the Irish team in Tokyo as she booked a place in Sunday’s Olympic boxing lightweight final. The brilliant Harrington won her semi-final against Thai opponent Suadporn Seesondee on a split decision.

Irish involvement today began with the second round for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow in the women’s golf competition.

Both made brilliant progress, Meadow had a terrific second round as she finished with a 66 while Maguire also made ground as she shot a 67.

You can follow the leaderboard live here. Ireland's Stephanie Meadow. Source: James Crombie/INPHO Tanya Watson missed out on the Olympic diving final after finishing 15th in the 10m platform semi-final while Natalya Coyle is currently in action as the modern pentathlon begins.

Who else is making the headlines?

Jamaican Hansle Parchment trumped fading world champion Grant Holloway to win the men’s Olympic 110m hurdles gold in a dramatic finish in their final.

Hansle Parchment. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier in the 4x100m relay races, the US men’s team suffered severe disappointment as they finished six in their heat and failed to reach the final. Dina Asher-Smith helped the Britain women’s team set a new national record to win their heat as they booked a final spot.

World-record holder Ryan Crouser retained the men’s shot putt title while Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo was crowned men’s triple jump Olympic champion.

German world champion Florian Wellbrock added Olympic marathon swimming gold to his 1500m bronze with a dominant performance in hot conditions in Tokyo Bay.

Your must-see Olympic schedule for today

Mark Downey is in action in the men’s cycling omnium as he makes his Olympic debut, following in the footsteps of his father, Séamus. His schedule starts with the scratch race is at 7.30am Irish time, tempo race at 8.27am, elimination race at 9.07am and points race at 9.55am.

Mark Downey. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Then the athletics focus for Ireland sees David Kenny in the 20km walk final at 8.30am and Andrew Corcoran is in the 1500m semi-final at 12pm.

Also on the track, the men’s 400m final will generate plenty interest at 1pm, while earlier the men’s 1500m semi-finals are at 12pm and 12.10pm.

The men’s gold medal hockey match pits Australia against Belgium at 11am, while the second men’s basketball semi-final involves France against Slovenia at 12pm.

In soccer, the main event is the women’s bronze match as USA play Australia at 9am.

Highlight of the night

It’s got to be the brilliant sight of Kellie Harrington celebrating as she ensured the country will be tuning in early Sunday morning to watch her attempt to win a gold medal in Tokyo.

'Regardless of the colour of the medal, to have the support of the people back home, to put a smile on the nation's face'



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/SCtsUOcA5U



📱 Updates – https://t.co/Q8rz8T2O5t pic.twitter.com/Sag2k6joMG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2021

Elsewhere that men’s Olympic 110m hurdles final produced a memorable finish as Hansle Parchment won.

Some further reading

Not all of the Irish stories in Tokyo have been told by athletes or coaches wearing green singlets or tracksuits. The Irish Examiner’s Brendan O’Brien takes a look at the diaspora at the Olympics.

Quote of the Day

‘Hakuna matata.’

Harrington finished off her RTÉ interview with her phrase of choice after another great Olympic moment for the Dublin boxer.