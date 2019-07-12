This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I am alive and I am grateful' - NFL star speaks for first time since losing arm after car accident

Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton says he has accepted that he will not be able to play again.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 7:38 PM
Kendrick Norton [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KENDRICK NORTON HAS spoken for the first time about the serious car accident he was involved in, admitting he is grateful to be alive after losing his left arm. 

In his first public comments since the July 4 incident, the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle talked about his future and accepting the fact that he will not be able to play in the NFL again.

“One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here,” he told CBS Miami.

“Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.

But I realise that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organise a blood drive.”

Norton remains at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, and he has been upgraded to stable after having at least four surgeries on his left arm. 

I am okay. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation. I am doing fine and the best I can,” Norton added.

“I am staying strong because of all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent.”

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa revealed on Tuesday that the league will cover all of Norton’s medical bills under the NFL’s and the Dolphins’ insurance policy.

“Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great,” Norton said.

