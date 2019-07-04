Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton has arm amputated following car crash

MIAMI DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE lineman Kendrick Norton has had his arm amputated following a car crash, his agent has confirmed.

Norton’s involvement in a “serious” accident was revealed today by the Dolphins, though they offered no details about the severity of his injuries.

Agent Malki Kawa then posted on Twitter that Norton “suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm.”

“We ask that you continue to pray for him,” he wrote. “His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

Miami claimed Norton off waivers from the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

He was placed on Miami’s 53-man roster and expected to compete for playing time this season along the defensive line.