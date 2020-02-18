Another Kerry All-Ireland minor winner set for AFL switch as Brisbane Lions make move

DINGLE’S DEIVIDAS UOSIS is set to become the latest Kerry player to switch to the AFL with a move to the Brisbane Lions in the pipeline.

Kerry goalkeeper Deividas Uosis celebrates with team-mate Chris O'Donoghue after the 2017 All-Ireland minor final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Uosis, who was in goal for the Kingdom’s 2017 All-Ireland minor final victory, is set to make the move in October ahead of the 2021 season as a category B rookie.

The news was first reported this morning in the Irish Independent with Uosis captured after impressing last December at the AFL Combine in UCD.

He is the third recent Kerry All-Ireland minor winner to move to Australian Rules with Dingle club-mate Mark O’Connor and Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbor both playing for Geelong Cats.

Dublin’s James Madden is currently signed with Brisbane Lions while Mayo’s Pearce Hanley previous starred for the club.

Deividas Uosis in action in last December's AFL Combine at UCD. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Born in Lithuania, Uosis is comfortable playing in goal and outfield in Gaelic football. He impressed for Dingle and Kerry in the underage ranks.

He has showcased his versatility for schools side PS Chorca Dhuibhne, the West Kerry outfit winning Corn Uí Mhuirí titles in 2018 and 2019. Uosis was full-forward for that success two years ago, scoring 0-3 in the final victory, before starting in goal for last March’s triumph.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!