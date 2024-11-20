Kerry Armagh opener set to start 2025 Division 1 football league campaign

HOLDERS ARMAGH WILL begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash against TG4 All-Ireland champions Kerry on the opening weekend of the 2025 campaign.

Armagh will make the trip to the Kingdom on Saturday 25 January for a live TV clash on TG4 (3pm), in what will be a repeat of last year’s Division 1 league final between the counties.

Armagh won on that occasion at Croke Park but when the sides met again later in the season, at the semi-final stage championship, it was Kerry who prevailed in Tullamore before they annexed a first All-Ireland senior title since 1993.

Division 1 also contains Leinster trio Dublin, Kildare (2024 Division 2 champions) and Meath, along with newly-promoted Tyrone, who were 2024 Division 2 finalists, Mayo and Waterford.

In the opening round of fixtures, with these three games to be played on Sunday 26 January, Tyrone will host Meath, Dublin entertain Mayo, while Waterford make the trip to Kildare.

Round 2 will see three provincial derbies take place, with Armagh hosting Tyrone, Dublin travelling to Kildare and Waterford entertaining Kerry. Meath’s home fixture with Mayo is the other Round 2 fixture in Division 1.

All four divisions will each contain eight teams in 2025, with the top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 progressing straight to their respective finals, while there are semi-finals scheduled for Division 4 on Sunday 30 March.

The Divisions 1 and 2 finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday 12 April, with the Divisions 3 and 4 finals scheduled for Sunday 13 April.

The LGFA and TG4 have also confirmed a number of live TV fixtures in the 2025 leagues.

The Kerry-Armagh clash gets the schedule underway, followed by a double-header on Monday 3 February featuring Meath at home to Mayo (2pm) and Kerry’s trip to Waterford (3.45pm).

On Saturday 8 February, Dublin’s home clash with Armagh (3.30pm) is scheduled for live coverage, followed by Armagh’s home game with Mayo (7.30pm) on Saturday 22 February.

The Leinster derby between Dublin and Meath on Saturday 1 March (3pm) will be live, with a live pick on Saturday 22 March to be confirmed.

Live coverage of Round 7 fixtures, fixed for Saturday 29 March, will be revealed in due course.

Please click here for the full list of 2025 Lidl National League Fixtures.