DAVID CLIFFORD AND Seán O’Shea have both been named to start in this weekend’s McGrath Cup final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.
Footballer of the Year Clifford and O’Shea both played crucial roles for the Kingdom in their Sam Maguire success last year, and will join a cast of star players in the team. Midfielder Joe O’Connor has also been named to start the final on Saturday along with Jason Foley and Mike Breen who have been included in defence.
The Cork team has also been announced with Mark Cronin, Chris Óg Jones and Steven Sherlock making up a strong inside forward line for John Cleary’s side ahead of the 1.30pm throw-in.
Advertisement
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | McGrath Cup Final
Kerry play Cork in the McGrath Cup Final tomorrow at 1:30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney
Elsewhere, the Galway hurlers have appointed Darren Morrissey as captain for the 2026 season while Gavin Lee has been named as vice-captain.
The news comes ahead of Galway’s Walsh Cup final against Dublin on Saturday.
“We are delighted to announce that Sarsfields GAA clubman Darren Morrissey is appointed Senior Hurling Captain for the season ahead with Clarinbridge GAA Clubman Gavin Lee appointed as Vice-Captain,” a statement from Galway GAA reads this evening.
“We wish Darren, Gavin our Senior Hurlers and Team Management every success for the 2026 season ahead.”
🚨 Senior Hurling update
We are delighted to announce that Sarsfields GAA clubman Darren Morrissey is appointed Senior Hurling Captain for the season ahead with Clarinbridge GAA Clubman Gavin Lee appointed as Vice-Captain.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Clifford and O'Shea named to start for Kerry, while Galway announce Morrissey as captain
DAVID CLIFFORD AND Seán O’Shea have both been named to start in this weekend’s McGrath Cup final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.
Footballer of the Year Clifford and O’Shea both played crucial roles for the Kingdom in their Sam Maguire success last year, and will join a cast of star players in the team. Midfielder Joe O’Connor has also been named to start the final on Saturday along with Jason Foley and Mike Breen who have been included in defence.
The Cork team has also been announced with Mark Cronin, Chris Óg Jones and Steven Sherlock making up a strong inside forward line for John Cleary’s side ahead of the 1.30pm throw-in.
Elsewhere, the Galway hurlers have appointed Darren Morrissey as captain for the 2026 season while Gavin Lee has been named as vice-captain.
The news comes ahead of Galway’s Walsh Cup final against Dublin on Saturday.
“We are delighted to announce that Sarsfields GAA clubman Darren Morrissey is appointed Senior Hurling Captain for the season ahead with Clarinbridge GAA Clubman Gavin Lee appointed as Vice-Captain,” a statement from Galway GAA reads this evening.
“We wish Darren, Gavin our Senior Hurlers and Team Management every success for the 2026 season ahead.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cork GAA Darren Morrissey David Clifford GAA News Galway GAA Gavin Lee Kerry GAA Seán O’Shea