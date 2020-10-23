BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 23 October 2020
Kerry unchanged side for tilt at league title against Donegal

Peter Keane goes with the same side that defeated Monaghan last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 23 Oct 2020, 9:19 PM
Kerry's Sean O'Shea in action against Donegal during the 2019 Super 8s.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KERRY ARE SET to be unchanged for tomorrow’s Division 1 game against Donegal at Austin Stack Park.  

The Kingdom defeated Monaghan last weekend to leave them a win away from being crowned league champions for the first time since 2017.

David Clifford and Tony Brosnan, who scored 0-9 between them against the Farney, are named in the full-forward line alongside Dara Moynihan.

Peter Keane’s Kerry open their Munster campaign in the semi-final against Cork on 8 November.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheal Burns (Dr Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmoare Shamrocks)
12. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)
14. David Clifford (Fossa)
15. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

