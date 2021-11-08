Kerry senior football semi-final draw made as Tralee sides dominate line-up

AUSTIN STACKS WILL face district team St Brendan’s and Dr Crokes will meet Kerins O’Rahilly’s after the Kerry senior football championship semi-final draw was made this morning.

The weekend’s quarter-final action in the Kingdom saw club sides Dingle, Templenoe and Killarney Legion bow out, along with divisional side South Kerry.

It leaves a semi-final line-up that is dominated by Tralee teams with Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahilly’s both club sides based in the town, while St Brendan’s are the divisional outfit that draw their players from five clubs (Churchill, Na Gaeil, Ardfert, John Mitchels and St Pat’s), that are all based in Tralee or on the outskirts of the town.

Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship 2021 Semi-Finals Draw. #GarveysSFC pic.twitter.com/pV7u552AVq — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) November 8, 2021

Completing the set is Dr Crokes, the Killarney outfit who are top of the roll of honour in Kerry. If they triumph in their semi-final, it will ensure they contest a final for the 12th time in the last 17 seasons, while they have won seven Kerry senior crowns in that time frame.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s last featured in the final in 2008, Austin Stacks most recent appearance was in 2014 – when they lifted the title – and St Brendan’s must go back to 1992 for their last qualification for a final.

For the first time since 1957, we are the last Divisional side still standing in the @Kerry_Official SFC — St Brendans Board GAA (@StBrendansBoard) November 7, 2021

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 20-21 November with the final scheduled for 5 December.

The Kerry champions are out in action in the Munster club championship on 18-19 December in a semi-final against the winners of Limerick’s Newcastlwest and the Waterford champions (The Nire or Rathgormack).

Kerry senior football semi-finals

Austin Stacks v St Brendan’s