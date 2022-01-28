'More traditional look' - What do you think of the new Kerry jersey?

Kerry stars David Clifford and Seán O'Shea wearing the new Kerry jersey for 2022.

KERRY GAA HAVE unveilled their new home jersey for the 2022 season.

Explaining the inspiration behind the new kit, the Kingdom say that the they have returned to a “more traditional look with the whole design centred on the iconic Kerry crest.

“With the symbol of the GAA to the fore and of course Kerry’s artistry, history, flora and fauna emblazoned on the jersey — the tradition and values of the Kerry people and the history of this great county is showcased in the jersey.”

The jersey also features white stripes on the shoulders as well as a white collar and white shorts with green stripes.

Kerry’s new home gear will be worn for the first time when they take on Kildare in the opening round of the Allianz Football League on Sunday.

The jersey is available to buy on the Kerry GAA store, with prices ranging from €35 to €75.

The New Kerry Jersey! Available now in-store & online @KerryGAAStore1

This jersey is returning to a more traditional look with the whole design centred on our proud Kerry crest. Kerry will wear their new jersey playing Kildare this Sunday #KerryJersey pic.twitter.com/gGcf2eMz4X — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 28, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on the Kingdom’s new threads?

