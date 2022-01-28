Membership : Access or Sign Up
'More traditional look' - What do you think of the new Kerry jersey?

The Kingdom will wear the jersey for the first time this weekend against Kildare.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 28 Jan 2022, 11:22 AM
Image: Kerry GAA Twitter
Image: Kerry GAA Twitter

KERRY GAA HAVE unveilled their new home jersey for the 2022 season.

Explaining the inspiration behind the new kit, the Kingdom say that the they have returned to a “more traditional look with the whole design centred on the iconic Kerry crest.

“With the symbol of the GAA to the fore and of course Kerry’s artistry, history, flora and fauna emblazoned on the jersey — the tradition and values of the Kerry people and the history of this great county is showcased in the jersey.”

The jersey also features white stripes on the shoulders as well as a white collar and white shorts with green stripes.

Kerry’s new home gear will be worn for the first time when they take on Kildare in the opening round of the Allianz Football League on Sunday.

The jersey is available to buy on the Kerry GAA store, with prices ranging from €35 to €75.

So, what are your thoughts on the Kingdom’s new threads?

