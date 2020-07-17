Kerry GAA announces plans to stream club championship matches for €5

KERRY GAA FANS will be able to watch live action from the senior football county championship this summer at a cost of €5 per game.

The Kerry county board has announced details of its new streaming partnership with Nemeton, the production company behind TG4′s live sports coverage.

The service launches next weekend with the Round 1 meeting of Dr Crokes and Templenoe on Friday 24 July, followed by Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahillys on Saturday 25.

“The concepts of streaming and e-ticketing are very new to many of us,” the county board said.

“We will be releasing short videos over the coming days on the Kerry GAA Twitter and Facebook pages to demonstrate the procedure in purchasing a live stream of a game or a ticket for a game.”

The club GAA season gets underway in a number of counties this weekend. Capacity at the opening rounds of matches are severely limited following the extension of government guidelines restricting outdoor gatherings to 200 people.

In the case of Kerry GAA, 40 tickets will be made available directly through each club for the opening rounds, while more tickets will be made available to the general public when limits are raised to allow outdoor gatherings of 500 people.

