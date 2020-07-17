This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry GAA announces plans to stream club championship matches for €5

The service launches on 24 July.

By Niall Kelly Friday 17 Jul 2020, 11:51 AM
40 minutes ago 610 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5152904
Dr Crokes: Round 1 match v Templenoe will be streamed (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dr Crokes: Round 1 match v Templenoe will be streamed (file photo).
Dr Crokes: Round 1 match v Templenoe will be streamed (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KERRY GAA FANS will be able to watch live action from the senior football county championship this summer at a cost of €5 per game.

The Kerry county board has announced details of its new streaming partnership with Nemeton, the production company behind TG4′s live sports coverage.

The service launches next weekend with the Round 1 meeting of Dr Crokes and Templenoe on Friday 24 July, followed by Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahillys on Saturday 25.

“The concepts of streaming and e-ticketing are very new to many of us,” the county board said.

“We will be releasing short videos over the coming days on the Kerry GAA Twitter and Facebook pages to demonstrate the procedure in purchasing a live stream of a game or a ticket for a game.”

The club GAA season gets underway in a number of counties this weekend. Capacity at the opening rounds of matches are severely limited following the extension of government guidelines restricting outdoor gatherings to 200 people.

In the case of Kerry GAA, 40 tickets will be made available directly through each club for the opening rounds, while more tickets will be made available to the general public when limits are raised to allow outdoor gatherings of 500 people.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie