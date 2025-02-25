Kerry five-time All-Ireland senior winner Johnny Culloty dies aged 88

KERRY FOOTBALL GREAT Johnny Culloty has passed away at the age of 88.

The five-time All-Ireland senior medal winner with the Kingdom enjoyed the distinction of being part of Sam Maguire success both as a goalkeeper and as an outfield player.

He was corner-forward for the 1955 final win over Dublin, before playing in goal for the 1959 victory over Dublin, the 1962 success against Roscommon, the 1969 win against Offaly when he captained the team, and the 1970 victory against Meath.

The honours list from his playing career also included 12 Munster senior football medals and five Division 1 league victories with Kerry, while he won four county championship with East Kerry.

A noted hurler, Culloty won a league medal there with Kerry and was part of an All-Ireland junior title success in 1961, while also featuring a county senior hurling victory with Killarney and St Pat’s.

Tribute to the late Johnny Culloty #ClubZap. See https://t.co/q9Se2HDaT1 for more. — Killarney Legion GAA (@LegionGAA) February 25, 2025

Culloty’s involvement with Kerry continued after his playing days finished. He guided Kerry as senior manager to three league titles and one Munster championship victory, before handing the managerial reins over the Mick O’Dwyer.

He was brought in by Jack O’Connor to be part of the Kerry management team, helping them as a selector to lift Sam Maguire in 2004 and 2006.

His club Killarney Legion paid tribute today to Culloty and highlighted his achievements.

“A current Club Vice-President, he held the position of President and took pride in passing on the honour to neighbours, the late Weeshie Fogarty and Tommy Regan thereafter. And while that honour fell to Johnny in later years it was his lifelong achievements that made him stand out as arguably the town’s greatest achiever in the colours of Kerry.

“An all-round sportsman who could put his hand to any game, Johnny was also a part of the Busby Babes, the Killarney basketball team who won numerous town leagues and championships.

“And while all his achievements at national level are well documented it would be incalculable to even attempt to measure his influence within Killarney Legion. This writer remembers a period when the club U14 boys team won seven East Kerry titles in a row in the 1980s, all coached by Johnny.

“At the time the juvenile players may not have been aware of the enormity of their coaches reputation throughout the country and Johnny certainly didn’t broadcast it either, given his modest and unassuming manner. But what he did pass on was his huge understanding of the game and his astuteness always stood out.

“He was an ever present every day in the club grounds in Direen and was always on hand to lend advice to any player or coach. He was involved in numerous teams all his Legion life and served as club chairman too.

“In later years he was a driving force, alongside his partner in crime Pat Healy, in the club’s Development Committee, and the current facilities are the fruits of the work Johnny and his cohorts put in.

“May Johnny Rest In Peace.”