Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Kerry captain and All-Star winner retires from inter-county game

Desmond had spent 12 years in the Kingdom ranks.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Dec 2021, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,280 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5628621

KERRY CAPTAIN AND 2015 All-Star winner Aislinn Desmond has retired from the inter-county game.

bridgetta-lynch-and-aislinn-desmond Aislinn Desmond (right) in action in this year's Division 2 league final. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Desmond has been a regular in the Kingdom ranks for the past 12 seasons, captaining the side in 2021. Kerry were unable to qualify from Group 4 of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship, where they competed against Galway and Donegal, before subsequently beating Tipperary in a relegation play-off.

In 2015 Desmond was named full-back on the All-Star team after a season where Kerry reached the All-Ireland semi-final, losing out to eventual champions Cork.

She is set to continue playing for her club Rathmore.

aislinn-desmond-with-the-division-1-trophy Kerry footballer Aislinn Desmond. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“After 12 wonderful years playing with Kerry, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county football,” Desmond said yesterday evening.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It was a huge honour for me to wear the Kerry jersey. It was a privilege to captain my county for two years.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie