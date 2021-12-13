Kerry captain and All-Star winner retires from inter-county game

KERRY CAPTAIN AND 2015 All-Star winner Aislinn Desmond has retired from the inter-county game.

Aislinn Desmond (right) in action in this year's Division 2 league final. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Desmond has been a regular in the Kingdom ranks for the past 12 seasons, captaining the side in 2021. Kerry were unable to qualify from Group 4 of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship, where they competed against Galway and Donegal, before subsequently beating Tipperary in a relegation play-off.

In 2015 Desmond was named full-back on the All-Star team after a season where Kerry reached the All-Ireland semi-final, losing out to eventual champions Cork.

She is set to continue playing for her club Rathmore.

Congratulations @aislinndesmond after a magnificent contribution to football in Rathmore and Kerry. https://t.co/tU3FBf6P1D — Rathmore GAA (@rathmoregaa) December 12, 2021

Kerry footballer Aislinn Desmond. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“After 12 wonderful years playing with Kerry, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county football,” Desmond said yesterday evening.

“It was a huge honour for me to wear the Kerry jersey. It was a privilege to captain my county for two years.”

