Kerry captain and All-Star winner retires from inter-county game

KERRY CAPTAIN AND 2015 All-Star winner Aislinn Desmond has retired from the inter-county game.
Desmond has been a regular in the Kingdom ranks for the past 12 seasons, captaining the side in 2021. Kerry were unable to qualify from Group 4 of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship, where they competed against Galway and Donegal, before subsequently beating Tipperary in a relegation play-off.
In 2015 Desmond was named full-back on the All-Star team after a season where Kerry reached the All-Ireland semi-final, losing out to eventual champions Cork.
She is set to continue playing for her club Rathmore.
Congratulations @aislinndesmond after a magnificent contribution to football in Rathmore and Kerry. https://t.co/tU3FBf6P1D— Rathmore GAA (@rathmoregaa) December 12, 2021
“After 12 wonderful years playing with Kerry, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county football,” Desmond said yesterday evening.
“It was a huge honour for me to wear the Kerry jersey. It was a privilege to captain my county for two years.”
