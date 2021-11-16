Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kerry, Mayo and Dublin senior football games all to be televised live next weekend

The action comes from Tralee, Ballina and Dublin.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 6:30 AM
McLoughlin, Donaghy and Mannio are some of the stars in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
McLoughlin, Donaghy and Mannio are some of the stars in action this weekend.
McLoughlin, Donaghy and Mannio are some of the stars in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO

BIG GAMES IN the Kerry, Mayo and Dublin senior club football championships are all set for live television coverage next weekend.

The action starts on Saturday evening in Kerry on RTÉ 2 with a county senior semi-final pitting two Tralee teams against each other, as Austin Stacks meet divisional outfit St Brendan’s in Austin Stack Park at 5.30pm.

St Brendan’s have contested semi-finals in the past two seasons, losing out on both occasions to the eventual champions East Kerry, and are aiming to reach the final for the first time since 1992. Austin Stacks last contested a decider in 2014, when they were crowned champions.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the TG4 cameras begin their day’s coverage in James Stephens Park in Ballina for the Mayo senior football decider at 1.30pm.

Reigning champions Knockmore, who ended a 23-year wait for silverware last season, play Belmullet, contesting the club’s first final since 1981.

Then the second senior football final of the day comes from Dublin with Kilmacud Crokes taking on St Jude’s at 3.15pm.

It’s a repeat of the 2018 decider that saw Kilmacud triumph by 2-12 to 0-13. They will be aiming to complete a double for the club after their hurling success last Saturday night, while St Jude’s are going in search of their first football crown.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

