All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone to take place on 28 August

The Tyrone team pictured before their Ulster final against Monaghan.

THE ALL-IRELAND SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been rescheduled for 28 August, with the final also being refixed to 11 September.

A statement released this evening says that the decision to push the game back further was reached after reviving “additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today.”

The statement adds that the revised dates were confirmed “with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.”

The decision also comes on the back of the announcement from Tyrone GAA that they would not be able to fulfill the fixture which was originally deferred to 21 August, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Ulster county.

The GAA statement in full reads:

“Following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm arrangements for the concluding stages of the 2021 Football championship.

“The second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

“This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind

and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still

involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the

government to finalise these arrangements.

“Times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.”

Kerry GAA also released a statement earlier this evening about the situation, and said that “over-arching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland Semi Final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity.”

They also expressed their empathy with Tyrone over the Covid issues which are impacting on their squad, while acknowledging the difficulties that this matter has caused for their supporters.

On Saturday, Tyrone manager Brian Dooher said that the possibility of Tyrone being able to compete in the All-Ireland semi-final would be “Croke Park’s decision.”

“The decision we made today was due to the medical advice from an eminent person, and eminent people, that gave us this report on the state of play on our panel. We had to make the decision based on player welfare and that’s where we are at the minute.”