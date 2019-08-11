10 mins ago

Here we go again, back to Croke Park with another All-Ireland final spot up for grabs.

After Dublin’s emphatic win over Mayo at HQ yesterday, Kerry and Tyrone go head-to-head in today’s second semi-final. Who will it be trying to stop the Drive for Five on Sunday, 1 September?

Throw-in for today’s clash is 3.30pm, and it’s live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena. Stay with us here for all the action too, though.