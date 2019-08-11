O'Brien goal inspires Kerry to victory over Tyrone and seals All-Ireland final place

Kerry 1-18

Tyrone 0-18

ONCE AGAIN AN All-Ireland semi-final swerved in a different action after the midway mark and a second-half revival proved telling.

Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring his goal for Kerry. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dublin blitzed Mayo after half-time last night, Kerry’s recovery was more methodical this afternoon but it proved just as effective. A listless first-half showing was wiped away as they posted 1-13 on the board to transform a four-point deficit into a three-point victory.

Stephen O’Brien slotted home the critical 56th minute goal, after a superb passage of approach work by Paul Geaney, to push them in front by three and they never relinquished that advantage thereafter. A decider date with Dublin beckons, a traditional All-Ireland showpiece as Kerry attempt to halt the drive for five.

More to follow…

Tyrone's Cathal McShane and Kerry's Jason Foley. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Kerry: Seán O’Shea 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’45), David Clifford 0-5 (0-1f), Stephen O’Brien 1-2, Paul Geaney 0-3, David Moran, Jack Sherwood 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Cathal McShane 0-7 (0-3f), Niall Sludden, Mattie Donnelly, Niall Morgan (0-2 ’45) 0-2 each, Peter Harte (0-1f), Connor McAliskey, Darren McCurry, Richie Donnelly 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

17. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Subs

19. Jack Sherwood (Firies) for Adrian Spillane (half-time)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) for Enright (half-time)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for Foley (50)

20. Dara Moynihan (Spa) for Killian Spillane (58)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

20. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

19. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

17. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

12. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

7. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

Subs

21. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe) for Sludden (53)

23. Tiarnan McCann (Killyclogher) for McGeary (58)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)