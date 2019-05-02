This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think most of that comes from a few empty vessels' - Galway boss rejects criticism of team's style of play

Kevin Walsh’s team begin their Connacht campaign on Sunday against London.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 2 May 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 855 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4616594
Galway football manager Kevin Walsh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Galway football manager Kevin Walsh.
Galway football manager Kevin Walsh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THERE WAS NO shortage of plaudits flung in the direction of Corofin on St Patrick’s Day, the pre-eminent Galway club football force reigning supreme once more in an All-Ireland final. 

Corofin clinched a third national title in five seasons to underline their current superiority and the style in which they achieved that drew rave reviews from all quarters.

It highlights a school of thought that the Galway county side are not as free-flowing to watch but such criticism is something Kevin Walsh rejects.

The Galway manager starts out on the 2019 championship road with his team on Sunday in London and disputes any suggestion they are dissimilar to other leading outfits.

“I have to move away from that because it doesn’t matter really. I think most of that comes from a few empty vessels and empty vessels make the most noise so we have to be very careful that we get the best out of our team and it’s quite obvious that all of the top teams are very similar to ourselves.

“We can’t change anyone’s opinion. I suppose it’s all about balance, it’s very easy to say things but if everything was balanced we would say we are very similar to most of the top teams.”

With eight Corofin players now part of Walsh’s plans, he will get to see what impact those club stars can make on the county stage.

But the scheduling hampers the hopes of those All-Ireland winners with club commitments restricting their involvement until after that mid-March conclusion.

“There are eight Corofin guys coming in. Mike Farragher and Dylan Wall have injuries which have to be sorted out. At the minute their bodies are not in a position to give what they need to give so they are both very honest in that. The other six are working away at the minute.

“It is quite a number (Corofin) but they have had a good solid year. The downfall of some of that is when everyone is working together on team plans, right up to Paddy’s Day some of the lads are missing out on that and it can be a hindrance, trying to put your name first on a team sheet.

“It’s no their fault or our fault, it’s the way the competition structures are and you’d have to ask questions as to whether it’s the right way or not. It’s a bit messy.

“I mean if you miss three months consistently, there’s three months of a gap there as well. It’s like an exam, you can’t actually know as much as the other guys, so you are probably starting from a lower base.”

Walsh is preparing for his fifth season at the helm of Galway and after previously managing Sligo for a spell, he admits it can be a draining experience.

“Energy is a big part of what you require, and support is a second one. I’m luck enough that I have a lot of support in the background, and it definitely helps. 

“I suppose the other side of it is, I keep talking about the end of year accounts. You assess it and see where you’ve got to and where your panel have got to, and the first time you are honest with yourself and see that it’s gone downhill is time to get out.”

The reigning Connacht champions begin their provincial campaign on Sunday afternoon in Ruislip at 3pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie