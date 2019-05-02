'I think most of that comes from a few empty vessels' - Galway boss rejects criticism of team's style of play

THERE WAS NO shortage of plaudits flung in the direction of Corofin on St Patrick’s Day, the pre-eminent Galway club football force reigning supreme once more in an All-Ireland final.

Corofin clinched a third national title in five seasons to underline their current superiority and the style in which they achieved that drew rave reviews from all quarters.

It highlights a school of thought that the Galway county side are not as free-flowing to watch but such criticism is something Kevin Walsh rejects.

The Galway manager starts out on the 2019 championship road with his team on Sunday in London and disputes any suggestion they are dissimilar to other leading outfits.

“I have to move away from that because it doesn’t matter really. I think most of that comes from a few empty vessels and empty vessels make the most noise so we have to be very careful that we get the best out of our team and it’s quite obvious that all of the top teams are very similar to ourselves.

“We can’t change anyone’s opinion. I suppose it’s all about balance, it’s very easy to say things but if everything was balanced we would say we are very similar to most of the top teams.”

With eight Corofin players now part of Walsh’s plans, he will get to see what impact those club stars can make on the county stage.

But the scheduling hampers the hopes of those All-Ireland winners with club commitments restricting their involvement until after that mid-March conclusion.

“There are eight Corofin guys coming in. Mike Farragher and Dylan Wall have injuries which have to be sorted out. At the minute their bodies are not in a position to give what they need to give so they are both very honest in that. The other six are working away at the minute.

“It is quite a number (Corofin) but they have had a good solid year. The downfall of some of that is when everyone is working together on team plans, right up to Paddy’s Day some of the lads are missing out on that and it can be a hindrance, trying to put your name first on a team sheet.

“It’s no their fault or our fault, it’s the way the competition structures are and you’d have to ask questions as to whether it’s the right way or not. It’s a bit messy.

“I mean if you miss three months consistently, there’s three months of a gap there as well. It’s like an exam, you can’t actually know as much as the other guys, so you are probably starting from a lower base.”

Walsh is preparing for his fifth season at the helm of Galway and after previously managing Sligo for a spell, he admits it can be a draining experience.

“Energy is a big part of what you require, and support is a second one. I’m luck enough that I have a lot of support in the background, and it definitely helps.

“I suppose the other side of it is, I keep talking about the end of year accounts. You assess it and see where you’ve got to and where your panel have got to, and the first time you are honest with yourself and see that it’s gone downhill is time to get out.”

The reigning Connacht champions begin their provincial campaign on Sunday afternoon in Ruislip at 3pm.

