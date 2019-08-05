McGeeney has term as Armagh boss extended

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

ARMAGH GAA HAVE confirmed that Kieran McGeeney’s term has been extended by two years after his reappointment as senior football boss was “unanimously ratified” by the county committee.

McGeeney has been in charge of his native county for five seasons, with their latest campaign concluding after a one-point defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 3.

They ended their long wait without a victory in Ulster this summer, before falling at the semi-final stage to Cavan after a replay. With a strong core of youngsters emerging, including young stars Rian O’Neill and Jarlath Og Burns, there’s a good deal of optimism about the future in the Orchard County.

Armagh County Committee has unanimously ratified Kieran McGeeney as County Senior Football Manager for a further two years. pic.twitter.com/XRIJAvUOrV — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) August 5, 2019

The new two-year term will bring McGeeney’s unbroken involvement in inter-county football to 32 years as a player, coach or manager.

Armagh also announced the reappointment of Padraig O’Connor as the county’s hurling manager.

