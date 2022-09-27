Potential blow for Galway as Corofin star Molloy suffers possible cruciate injury

THE GALWAY AND COROFIN footballers have potentially been dealt a blow following the news that star defender Kieran Molloy may have suffered a torn cruciate.

It’s believed that Molloy sustained the dreaded knee injury while on club duty for three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Corofin in a Galway SFC clash with Tuam Stars last weekend.

He could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which will rule him out of the remainder of Corofin’s 2022 campaign, as they face into the quarter-finals of the championship. He may also be a key absentee for some of Galway’s season in 2023.

Molloy, who was unlucky to miss out on an All-Star nomination this year, played a crucial role in helping Galway reach the All-Ireland final in September, where they were edged out by Kerry after a gripping contest in Croke Park.

The42 has contacted the Corofin club for comment but has not received a response at time of publication.

