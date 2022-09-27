Membership : Access or Sign Up
Potential blow for Galway as Corofin star Molloy suffers possible cruciate injury

It’s believed that he suffered the injury while on club duty for Corofin.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago
Galway star Kieran Molloy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway star Kieran Molloy.
Galway star Kieran Molloy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE GALWAY AND COROFIN footballers have potentially been dealt a blow following the news that star defender Kieran Molloy may have suffered a torn cruciate.

It’s believed that Molloy sustained the dreaded knee injury while on club duty for three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Corofin in a Galway SFC clash with Tuam Stars last weekend.

He could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which will rule him out of the remainder of Corofin’s 2022 campaign, as they face into the quarter-finals of the championship. He may also be a key absentee for some of Galway’s season in 2023.

Molloy, who was unlucky to miss out on an All-Star nomination this year, played a crucial role in helping Galway reach the All-Ireland final in September, where they were edged out by Kerry after a gripping contest in Croke Park.

The42 has contacted the Corofin club for comment but has not received a response at time of publication.

