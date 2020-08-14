All-Ireland club finalists make winning start in Down and Donegal champions hit six goals

ALL-IRELAND CLUB finalists Kilcoo got off to a winning start in the Down SFC tonight with an eight-point success over Mayobridge in Newry.

Aidan Branagan in action for Kilcoo against Mayobridge player Shane O'Hare Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Kilcoo, who lost out after extra-time to kingpins Corofin in Croke Park in January, won out 1-13 to 0-8 in the opener in the Mourne county but had to work hard for a success that was rounded off by a brilliant finish from Jerome Johnston to the net in the closing stages.

Mayobridge manager Ciaran McKeever

Kilcoo boss Mickey Moran

Naomh Conaill, who lost out to Kilcoo in last year’s Ulster decider, cruised to victory in their Donegal SFC clash tonight as they struck six goals and won by 28 points against Termon, 6-18 to 0-8 the end result.

In the Tyrone SFC there was success for 2018 finalists Killyclogher against Carrickmore, the beaten finalists in 2013 and 2014, by 2-13 to 2-10.

Michael Donaghy struck an early goal for Carrickmore but they trailed 0-9 to 1-5 at the break with Mark Bradley finding the net from the penalty spot early in the second half to provide Killyclogher with a boost. Mark Hayes and Marty Penrose traded goals before Bradley’s points helped seal a quarter-final place for Killyclogher and knock out Carrickmore.

In the Meath SFC there was success for 2014 and 2016 beaten finalists Donaghmore-Ashbourne but defeat for Simonstown Gaels, the champions in 2016 and 2017.

And in the Kilkenny SHL, the big game of the night finished all square between city rivals James Stephens and O’Loughlin Gaels at 2-16 apiece. James Stephens had goals from Eoin Guilfoyle and Mikey Drennan while Owen Wall and Paddy Deegan raised green flags for O’Loughlin Gaels.

Here’s the full rundown of the main senior club championship results around the country tonight.

Results

Cavan SFC

Castlerahan 0-15 Mullahoran 0-11

Kingscourt 3-15 Laragh Utd 1-6

Donegal SFC

Naomh Conaill 6-18 Termon 0-8

Down SFC

Kilcoo 1-13 Mayobridge 0-8

Galway SFC

Barca 0-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra Barna 0-1

Kerry SHC

Ballyduff 1-20 Ballyheigue 0-15

Kilkenny SHL

James Stephens 2-16 O’Loughlin Gaels 2-16

Meath SFC

Donaghmore/Ashbourne 2-13 Seneschalstown 1-8

Nobber 2-16 Simonstown Gaels 0-20

Longford SFC

Fr Manning Gaels 1-12 Carrickedmond 0-12

Tyrone SFC

Killyclogher 2-13 Carrickmore 2-10

