Kildare knock Armagh out of All-Ireland ladies football championship

Kildare 1-12

Armagh 1-10

By Shaun Casey

KILDARE CAUSED A massive upset in the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship, knocking Ulster champions Armagh out of the competition at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds to book their spot in the last eight.

The visitors were sharper from start to finish and withstood a late Armagh onslaught to complete a famous victory. Armagh were without captain Clodagh McCambridge and Aoife McCoy, but Kildare were full value for their win.

Three sensational saves from Anna Carr kept Armagh in touch during the first half, while the hosts only kicked 1-3 from play. Kildare on the other hand had nine different scorers and their defence was on top throughout.

Caroline O’Hanlon swapped scores early on with Ruth Sargent and Gillian Wheeler while Aoife Rattigan and Niamh Henderson also cancelled each other out. Kildare then went two in front thanks to efforts from Lara Curran and Alannah Prizeman.

Kildare were reduced to 14 players for the final ten minutes of the opening period, with Lisa Shaw picking up a yellow card. During that time, Niamh Reel and O’Hanlon posted frees while Ciara Wheeler pointed to see the sides level at the break at 0-6 apiece.

Advertisement

Kildare captain Laoise Lenehan extended the Lilywhites’ lead from the second half throw in as Roisin Byrne and Reel (free) raised white flags at either end of the field.

Both sides struggled to hit the target and passed up a series of scoring opportunities before Reel tapped over a free. Mia Ryan, kicking a score with her first touch after being introduced, and Henderson registered points at either end.

Kildare then put a real stamp on proceedings by delivering the first goal of the game. Byrne did all the hard work before slipping the ball across to Lenehan, who tapped home the easiest of finishes.

Lauren McConville dejected. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Rattigan made it a five point game but Armagh could have had a goal of their own. Niamh Coleman set up Kelly Mallon, but the former captain’s palmed effort was saved on the line by Mary Hulgraine.

Emily Druse and Prizeman pointed before Armagh skipper Lauren McConville, played through by Henderson, handed her side a massive lifeline by smashing the ball to the bottom corner.

Aimee Mackin, making her first appearance of the season, tapped over a free to leave one the margin but Kildare had the final say and Ryan’s second of the day confirmed their victory.

Scorers for Kildare: L Lenehan 1-1, A Prizeman 0-2 (2f), A Rattigan 0-2, M Ryan 0-2, R Sargent 0-1, C Wheeler 0-1, G Wheeler 0-1, R Byrne 0-1, L Curran 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: C O’Hanlon 0-4 (4f), L McConville 1-0, N Reel 0-2 (2f), N Henderson 0-2, E Druse 0-1, A Mackin 0-1.

Kildare: M Hulgraine; R Sargent, L Lenehan, M Doherty; L Shaw, L Murtagh, M Aspel; L Reilly, C Moran; C Wheeler, A Rattigan, L Curran; G Wheeler, A Prizeman, R Byrne.

Subs: M Ryan for L Murtagh (43 mins), E Dowling for A Rattigan (50 mins), A Mahon for G Wheeler (57 mins).

Armagh: A Carr; M Ferguson, C Towe, R Mulligan; E Druse, M McCann, G Ferguson; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; L McConville, C McNally, B Mackin; K Mallon, N Henderson, N Reel.

Subs: E Lavery for B Mackin (HT), E McConaghy for C McNally (40 mins), E McGeown for K Mallon (50 mins), A Mackin for N. Reel (55 mins).

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert (Down).

*****