Kildare will not play in this year's All-Ireland camogie championship following dispute

KILDARE WILL NOT take part in the 2023 All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship following a meeting aimed at resolving a dispute between the players and county board.

Members of the Kildare panel met with representatives of the Kildare Camogie Executive, the Camogie Association and the Gaelic Players Association on Tuesday, where it was agreed that the team would not play in this year’s Championship.

The dispute became public earlier this month when players published an open letter to clubs in the county, outlining their disgust over the county board’s decision to withdraw the team from the championship.

The letter explained that decision had caused “great distress” within the panel, and that the call “brings to a head a pattern of disrespect” towards the players.

Advertisement

The letter also contained details regarding ongoing discussions between the players and the county board regarding issues including access to changing room facilities, and a disagreement over allowing players to compete in the Kildare club leagues.

The 42 understands that the players remained hopeful of a resolution in last night’s meeting that would have allowed them to line out in the Championship, but ultimately agreed to the decision to withdraw.

The Camogie Association said that an independent review will now be conducted into “all matters pertaining to the preparation and participation of inter county camogie teams representing Kildare.”

The review will be overseen by the Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie Association, the county board, players and “other relevant parties”. It’s expected that the review will begin soon, with a view to implementing the required changes in time for next season.

Today’s statement released by the Camogie Association and the GPA reads:

“The Kildare Camogie Executive representatives, members of the Kildare panel, The Camogie Association and GPA convened a meeting last night.

“It was agreed that Kildare will not participate in the 2023 Intermediate All-Ireland Camogie Championship. This very difficult decision was reached by the Kildare Executive and Players after extensive discussion.

“All parties committed to undertake an independent review of all matters pertaining to the preparation and participation of inter county camogie teams representing Kildare. This independent review will be overseen by Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie Association, and will involve the County Board, clubs, players and other relevant parties.

“The goal is to improve structures and supports, to enable Kildare Camogie to perform at the highest levels.”